school lockdown

Uvalde, Texas elementary school locked down amid report of active shooter on campus

The school district is located about 97 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, Texas -- A Texas elementary school is on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter on the campus.

The Uvalde Consolidate Independent School District, located about 97 miles west of San Antonio, posted to Facebook about an active shooter at Robb Elementary School.

"Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus," the district posted at 12:17 p.m. CT.

The rest of the district's campuses were also placed under a "Secure Status."



The school district later informed parents that Robb Elementary students were being transported five minutes away to a civic center where reunification is being planned. The district, though, clarified that students would need to be accounted for before they're released to their parents.

"Robb Elementary Parents, please do not pick up students at this time. Students need to be accounted for before they are released to your care. You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for," the district posted at 12:55 p.m. CT.

The town's police department warned the public to avoid the school where the scene is still active.



Authorities did not immediately offer details about the suspect, what led up to the lockdown, or if anyone has been injured or killed.

The Uvalde Consolidated ISD reported a student population of about 4,100 last school year.

The town of Uvalde is home to a little over 14,000 residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool lockdowntexas newsschoolactive shootershootingu.s. & worldstandoff
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Bodycam video shows carjacking suspect's arrest on Northwestern campus
Suspect in carjacking, chase that prompted NU lockdown charged
Video shows carjacking suspect running from police on DuSable LSD
Carjacking suspect arrested in basement of Northwestern med school
TOP STORIES
1 killed in 10-vechicle crash on I-294 in Glenview
Alderman Michael Scott resigns to join Cinespace
Man fatally stabbed on train between Clinton, LaSalle Blue Line stops
Evanston senior denied graduation walk for Native regalia on cap
Truck driver killed after being hit by Metra train in Hainesville ID'd
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
11-month-old 'Mayor of the NICU' leaves suburban hospital for 1st time
Show More
Heard rests case at libel trial without calling Depp
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins legally drunk when he was hit, autopsy shows
Imani, Monty and Rose's 2021 chick, spotted at Montrose Beach
Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News