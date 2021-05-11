Community & Events

Online vaccine ambassador course offered for free by Malcolm X College

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Online vaccine ambassador course offered for free

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to getting the COVID shot, people in the Black and Latinx community continue to have lower vaccination rates. But a new program aims to change that.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has teamed up with the City Colleges of Chicago to launch a class that teaches people to become trusted vaccine ambassadors in their communities.

"Our goal is to turn anyone in Chicago who wants to become vaccine ambassador, we want to give some support in terms of doing that," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

REGISTER HERE: Free vaccine ambassador course offered by Malcolm X College

Community members can take the two-hour, online vaccine ambassador course offered through Malcolm X College for free. It will address the reasons why there may be hesitancy in getting the vaccine and how to approach difficult conversations.

"There's so much information out there about COVID-19 vaccines and we thought it imperative to separate fact from fiction," said David Sanders, Malcom X College.

RELATED | COVID vaccine hesitancy puts Illinois, US behind on race to herd immunity

Meanwhile, the city of Evanston is taking its own measures to get more people vaccinated. It teamed up with Second Baptist Church and several other organizations to make a video to appeal to people in the Black and Latinx community.

"We had other pastors and clergy. We had professionals from the community, we had folks who work a regular 9 to 5 job," said Rev. Michael Nabors, Second Baptist Church.

Nabors has faith the video will make a difference because he says people are more inclined to listen to their peers.

"That video, I believe, will make a real big impact when people will finally see it," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagouptownevanstonvaccinescity colleges of chicagocovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News