Chicago offering $100 in gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering $100 Visa gift cards for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cards will be available at CDPH's mobile vaccination events starting Saturday and through Protect Chicago At Home appointments beginning Tuesday.

Residents will get a $50 gift card when they get each dose of the Pfizer vaccine or two $50 gift cards upon getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gift cards will also be available at vaccination clinics for CPS students and their families. Everyone 12 and up is eligible to get a vaccine and a gift card. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children aged 12 to 17.

For a full list of mobile and pip-up vaccinations, visit Chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.

For in-home vaccinations, up to 10 people can be vaccinated at a time. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and can be made by calling 312-76-4835 or visiting www.chicago.gov/athome.

All vaccinations are free and no insurance or government ID is required.
