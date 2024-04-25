Indiana State Police on scene after Valparaiso police shooting: officials | LIVE

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon, the Valparaiso Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Valparaiso police said at 3:40 p.m. that the investigation is ongoing.

They said there is no threat to the public, and the scene is secure.

There was a Valparaiso police shooting, officials said Thursday afternoon. Indiana State Police are on the scene investigating.

SEE ALSO: Slain CPD Ofc. Luis Huesca's police badge also stolen after fatal shooting, sources tell ABC7

Police did not provide any additional information about where or when the incident occurred or if anyone was injured.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 4:30 p.m. A large area was blocked off by police tape and officers.

Fairgrounds Park will be closed until further notice, as the police continue their investigation, Valpo Parks said in a Facebook post just before 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.