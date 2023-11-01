Valparaiso University graduate student stabbed at Planet Fitness; suspect arrested, police say

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A graduate student attending Valparaiso University was stabbed at a Planet Fitness Sunday morning.

Police said the victim suffered a knife wound around 9 a.m. at the Planet Fitness located in the 1200 block of Strongbow Centre Drive in Valparaiso.

Valparaiso University identified the victim as 29-year-old graduate student Varun Raj Pucha.

"We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Varun Raj Pucha," the school said in a statement. "At Valparaiso University, we consider each other family, and this incident is horrifying for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family."

Pucha was initially reported to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

A suspect, 24-year-old Jordan Andrade of Porter Township, has been arrested in connection to the stabbing, Valparaiso police said.

Andrade has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.

No further information surrounding the circumstances of the stabbing were immediately available. Police said there is no current danger to the public.