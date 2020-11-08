death investigation

$4K reward offered for information in Harvey woman's murder, disappearance in Midlothian forest preserve

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 22-year-old Harvey woman has doubled, activists said Sunday.

Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez was strangled before her body was found Wednesday at a Midlothian forest preserve in the south suburb.

Autopsy results released Thursday revealed Ceja-Ramirez died of asphyxiation due to a ligature strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Ceja-Ramirez was last seen Monday afternoon. She'd been walking with her mother in the Midlothian Meadows forest preserve, but decided to separate and said she'd meet her later at the car. The 22-year-old teaching aide never made it.

Police were called, and helicopters and dogs were dispatched to the 2-square-mile, triangle-shaped wooded area. They picked up Ceja Ramirez's scent at 151st and Pulaski and then her cellphone's last ping, which led investigators to an apartment building 2 miles away in Oak Forest. A police canvass found nothing.

RELATED: Body found in Midlothian forest preserve ID'd as Harvey woman who went missing on walk

As friends and family gathered Wednesday afternoon to search the woods, suddenly police asked everyone to leave.

Forest preserve police confirmed a woman's body was found in the area. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman's body as Ceja-Ramirez Wednesday evening.

"Basically the information we have obtained, Vanessa was strangled. She was tortured," community activist Andrew Holmes said. "Very shocking. No one should have to go through torture or getting beat and burned."

Ceja-Ramierez was a teacher's aide and was also attending college.

RELATED: Harvey woman who disappeared on walk in Midlothian forest preserve was strangled, autopsy finds

Holmes said earlier this week there was a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"To the individual, we ain't gonna stop. We are going to keep looking until we find out who you are, until we identify you, until you are brought to justice," he said.

Community activist Raul Montes Jr. said Sunday that he would add $2,000 to the reward, so it totaled $4,000.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about Ceja-Ramierez's disappearance or death is asked to contact sheriff's police detectives by calling 708-865-4896 or via email at detective.division@cookcountyil.gov.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midlothianharveycook countystranglingmurderhomiciderewardmissing womanmurder rewardbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
Joliet sergeant charged for allegedly leaking video of controversial arrest
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Bear seen near Elgin man's remains in Great Smoky Mountain National Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
What's next for President Donald Trump?
IN reports 4,689 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Drive-thru flu shot clinic opens in Lincoln Park
WI reports 4K new COVID-19 cases, setting record
More TOP STORIES News