Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death by fellow soldier, attorney says; suspect ID'd as Calumet City man

KILLEEN, Texas (WLS) -- Investigators believe Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing since April, was killed by a fellow soldier from Calumet City.Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood, Texas back in April.Authorities said that 20-year old Aaron David Robinson of Calumet City pulled a gun and shot himself as police were trying to make contact with him on Wednesday.Lawyer Natalie Khawam said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods.Khawam said she met with investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division on Wednesday evening and was told the other soldier cleaned up the area where Guillen was killed, placed her body in a container and wheeled her out to his car.Guillen's family has said that she was a victim of sexual harassment prior to her disappearance, something the Army disputes.Police said a civilian suspected of helping Robinson dispose of the Guillen's body is under arrest. Human remains were found this week.