Health & Fitness

Study finds texting program helped 76% quit vaping

EMBED <>More Videos

Texting program shows success with helping people quit vaping

A program that uses text messages to help people quit vaping appears to have some success.

The non-profit "Truth Initiative" studied almost 2,600 people who signed up for the service.

It works by sending texts containing tailored advice, social support, and coping skills.

At the beginning of the year-long trial, all participants reported vaping within the last 30 days, with more than 82% saying they did so within 30 minutes of waking.

At the seven-month follow-up point, just 24% reported vaping during the previous month.

The study did not include teens, which have the highest rate of e-cigarette use.

Results of the research were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Internal Medicine.

ALSO READ: Australian man says eating chicken brains helped him live to 111
EMBED More News Videos

Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingstudy
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News