Parents of Purdue student allegedly killed by roommate struggling to understand how this happened

The parents of Purdue University student Varun Chheda, who was found stabbed to death allegedly by his roommate, spoke exclusively to ABC News.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The parents of a Purdue University student who was found stabbed to death allegedly by his roommate are struggling to understand how this happened.

ABC News spoke exclusively with the parents of Varun Manish Chheda, 20. His roommate, 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, is charged with murder in an attack that police describe as "unprovoked."

Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda, a data science major, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.

When he made his first court appearance, Sha said "I'm very sorry." He also claimed he was blackmailed, but didn't elaborate further.

