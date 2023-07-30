Popular 'Venetian Night' lighted boat parade returns to Lake Michigan

Venetian Night Chicago is returning to Lake Michigan, featuring a Brendan Tripodi, or BIG TRIP, performance at Monroe Harbor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The popular lighted boat parade known as Venetian Night is returning to Chicago Saturday, Aug. 5.

This year, the 31st Street Harbor Association of Black Boaters will join the Italian American Human Relation Foundation in bringing the Italian tradition back to the waters of Lake Michigan.

The time-honored tradition is named and modeled after the boat parades in Venice, which are typically a Christmas tradition, while the Chicago Venetian Night is a mid-summer festival.

The free event runs 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Monroe Harbor.

Rapper Brendan Tripodi, also known as BIG TRIP, will perform live on the lake at 10 p.m. The performance will immediately be followed by the city of Chicago fireworks show.