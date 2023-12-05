Vesecky's Bakery in Berwyn closing its doors Tuesday after more than 100 years in business

Vesecky's Bakery on Cermak Road in Berwyn is closing its doors Tuesday after being in business more than 100 years.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been a staple in the Chicagoland area for over 100 years and on Tuesday, Vesecky's doors will officially close.

It all started with this Facebook post saying, "Yes, the rumors are true...We have decided to say goodbye to a significant chapter in our lives and retire."

And with that, the hearts of hundreds of residents were crushed.

"I was devastated there is not many bakeries like this left." Longtime customer Lisa Ream said.

Sad to see their beloved Bohemian bakery close for good.

"The authenticity, you know," longtime customer Melissa Baroba said. "My family is from Poland and the Czech Republic, so it's just like home here, the same recipes and everything here."

Vesecky's bakery was established first in Chicago over 118 years ago and over the years moved into the suburbs to Cicero and eventually landing here in Berwyn in the early 60s.

Cranking out traditional Czech and European baked goods like their famous houska, rye bread and kolache and more for generations, but it's time, says Nancy Vesecky, to say goodbye.

"Everybody wanted to retire, our bakers retired and we're all senior citizens here, so it was time to retire!" she said.

So what does she plan to do next?

"I'm hoping to spend more time with my family, get to see my grandchildren more, just not say no all the time," Nancy Veseky said.

Vesecky's will stay open Tuesday until they run out of baked goods. Nancy said she has a few more things to do before she finally leaves this bakery for good to begin her family's next chapter.