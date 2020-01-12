Surveillance video captures 3 men stealing more than $7K in electronics from Cary computer store

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video has captured three men breaking into a computer store in a northwestern suburb and stealing roughly $7,800 in electronics Saturday.

Police said a burglary occurred in Cary near the 100 block of East Main Street at around 5 a.m.

Three men broke into Cary Grove Computers, stole electronics and fled the scene in a silver GMC Yukon, according to police. Officers believe a fourth suspect may have stayed in the vehicle during the burglary.

The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate, registered as "FLW 2349."

The burglary is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (847) 639-2341 or Cary-Grove CrimeStoppers at (800) 762-7876.
