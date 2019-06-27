VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase

By ABC7.com staff
A video shows a suspect jumping out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

The video shows the suspect drive onto the median and bailing from the vehicle just as the car entered an intersection.

After the man fell to the ground after jumping out of the car, he immediately got up and then ran across the street. At one point, he was almost hit by two passing cars.

Meanwhile, the car he was in stopped nearly in the middle of the intersection.

Police were eventually able to arrest the man along with another suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianapolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA Red Line fatally struck woman who tried to get dropped phone off tracks
LIVE RADAR: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago area Thursday
Supreme Court's census decision has repercussions for Illinois
Automatic handgun switches addressed to 'John Wick' lead to arrest
Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight rodent issues
Pritzker gets boat speed warning on Geneva Lake
Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz found not guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery
Show More
Image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Bronzeville
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain and storms, possibility of severe weather
Alleged human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including teen with autism
Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk
Snapchat video shows local teens using dark face paint, saying N-word
More TOP STORIES News