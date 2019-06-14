Brendt Christensen Trial: Video from 2nd FBI interview played at Yingying Zhang murder trial

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The murder trial of a U of I student continued Friday morning in Peoria, with video from a second interview the FBI conducted with the accused killer played in court.Defense attorneys already admitted Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois. Now, they're trying to avoid the death penalty.The jury Friday morning heard from another FBI agent who conducted a second interview with Christensen in which he appeared to try to clean up some earlier statements that he had made to investigators.Video of that interview was played for the jury Friday morning. It was conducted a couple days after a very contentious interview that Christensen had with FBI and police in which he admitted he did pick someone up resembling Yingying Zhang the day she disappeared after initially claiming he'd been home all day.During the interview that the jury saw Friday, Christensen volunteered that he had cut his finger in his car recently and if investigators found blood in the vehicle, it was his.At that time, the FBI had seized his black Saturn Astra, which was seen on surveillance video picking up Zhang. Incidentally, the FBI said it never found any blood in the car.The third day of testimony ends a stunning week in which the defense admitted Christensen killed Zhang, but disputed evidence that he tortured her. That's perhaps an important distinction as the jury considers the death penalty...Zhang's family has been in court for all of this, and so has Christensen's father.During a recess, Zhang's boyfriend was seen walking over to Christensen's father, extended a handshake and exchanged a couple of words, a kind gesture at the end of a difficult week for both families.