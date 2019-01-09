VIDEO: Man accused of pulling dog on leash with car on NW Side charged with animal cruelty

EMBED </>More Videos

A man accused of pulling a dog on a leash with his car in a NW Side forest preserve has been charged with animal cruelty.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man accused of pulling a dog on a leash with his car in a NW Side forest preserve has been charged with animal cruelty.

The incident occurred on January 3 at LaBagh Woods Forest Preserve, authorities said.

After examining video of the incident along with witness reports and an interview with the suspect, police arrested 69-year-old Nelson Benitez of Chicago Monday night.

Benitez has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals, a Class A Misdemeanor.

At the time of the arrest, police checked on the dog and said the dog was not injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogcook county forest preservesChicagoForest Glen
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Boy, 9, missing from Englewood
Man accused of locking daughter in basement now fit for trial
2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
Show More
Elgin police respond to report of crash with entrapment
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with single-digit wind chills Wednesday
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Illinois House, Senate to be sworn into new session
More News