A man accused of pulling a dog on a leash with his car in a NW Side forest preserve has been charged with animal cruelty.The incident occurred on January 3 at LaBagh Woods Forest Preserve, authorities said.After examining video of the incident along with witness reports and an interview with the suspect, police arrested 69-year-old Nelson Benitez of Chicago Monday night.Benitez has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals, a Class A Misdemeanor.At the time of the arrest, police checked on the dog and said the dog was not injured.