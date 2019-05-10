Riverside Brookfield High School student biking to class collides with car

Police in west suburban Riverside released video of the moment a teen bicyclist collided with a car outside Riverside Brookfield High School.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Ridgewood Road near Golf Road.

The 15-year-old student, who was headed to class, went straight to the nurse's office. Paramedics were called and the teen was transported to Loyola University Medical Center to get checked out.

Investigators said the teen had entered the crosswalk "at a high rate of speed for a bicyclist."

The driver of the car, who pulled over after the incident, was ticketed for failure to yield.
