VIDEO: Robber snatches woman's purse, knocks her to ground in Bridgeport

Chicago police have released video of a violent robbery in the Bridgeport neighborhood.The robbery occurred in the 2600-block of South Stewart Avenue at 3 p.m. on June 2.Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim from behind and grabbing her purse and knocking her to the ground.He got away in a silver 4-door car with a rear spoiler, possibly a Chevy Colbalt.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vahl # 21517 at 312-747-8227 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.