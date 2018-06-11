VIDEO: Robber snatches woman's purse, knocks her to ground in Bridgeport

Police released video of a violent robbery in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released video of a violent robbery in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The robbery occurred in the 2600-block of South Stewart Avenue at 3 p.m. on June 2.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim from behind and grabbing her purse and knocking her to the ground.

He got away in a silver 4-door car with a rear spoiler, possibly a Chevy Colbalt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vahl # 21517 at 312-747-8227 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.

