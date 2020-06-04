Naperville protests: Video shows explosion that injured several police officers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police have released video showing an explosion during protests Monday night that injured several officers.

Investigators said someone threw multiple explosive devices, causing minor injuries to several officers. They are expected to make full recoveries.

Naperville's police chief said the people behind the violence Monday came in from out of town.

The FBI is investigating the incident, police said.

RELATED: Downtown Naperville looting leaves businesses damaged
EMBED More News Videos

During live coverage, ABC7's news crew heard someone yell "let's start looting" before trying to break into a Walgreens in downtown Naperville.



Earlier on Monday, a large crowd gathered in Naperville for a peaceful protest in which the police chief knelt in solidarity with demonstrators.

But just after 10 p.m., large crowds were reported near Aurora and Main Street. According to witnesses, outside groups pulled up and damaged multiple businesses in downtown. One witness said a restaurant and a jewelry store had its windows smashed.

During ABC7's 10 p.m. newscast, the crew on the scene reported hearing a group say "let's start looting" before trying to kick open the doors at a Walgreens just off Main Street.

A SWAT Team was called to the Walgreens after a group of people threw rocks and caused damage to the building, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervilleriotprotestlootinggeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officers under investigation in Brickyard Mall incident
Hundreds protest police brutality on South Side
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
Long lines, long waits at DMV facilities after reopening Wednesday
Chicago police union pushes back on some reforms proposed by mayor
South Side cleanups aim to help community heal after looting
Little Village march calls for peace amid growing racial tension
Show More
Chicago salons, restaurants with outdoor dining reopen
Civil Rights activist Dr. Conrad Worrill dies at age 78
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rain to the south
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Chicago, some suburbs under curfews after looting, unrest
More TOP STORIES News