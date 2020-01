BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Blue Island have issued a warning about thieves targeting drivers at the gas pump.Surveillance video shows a robbery at a Thornton's gas station at 2330 West 127th Street at 3:20 p.m. last Friday.Police said one woman had items stolen from her car as she stood at the pump.Police advise drivers to lock their vehicles when stepping out to pump gas and to be aware of their surroundings.