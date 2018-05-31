VIDEO: Youth football team rescues pair from car crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Youth football teams helps car crash victims. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

BOISE, Idaho --
A youth football team from Idaho has rescued two people from an overturned car in Oregon.

The Boise Black Knights were headed home Tuesday after winning a championship in California when a car rolled over in front of their vans on a highway south of Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Coach Rudy Jackson tells the Idaho Statesman his team, made up of youths 13 and under, "had to stop and become heroes."

The team pulled a man out who was trapped and pushed on the car to raise it for another player to grab a woman stuck inside.

Jackson says the team acted like nothing had happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrashaccidentrescuefootballathletesIdahoOregon
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News