Assyrian New Year Parade marches in Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Assyrian New Year Parade rolled through parts of Chicago Sunday afternoon.

The parade started at Devon and Western.

It's a celebration of Assyrian culture, and the city of Chicago, which has a large Assyrian population.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also took part in the festivities.