Clarendon Hills priest spends day up on roof

CLARENDON HILLS< Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban priest, keeping his promise to students!

Father Mark Bernhard was up on the roof all day long at Notre Dame Parish in Clarendon Hills Tuesday.

He told the school and parish he would do this, if they raised $25,000 in a recent school fundraiser.

He brought up his desk, his laptop, his phone and a ball to play catch with the kids.

He also brought a water hose to the roof and had a little fun spraying the students at the beginning of the day.