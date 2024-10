Music Box of Horrors movie marathon in Saturday

The Music Box theater is bringing back their 24 hour horror movie marathon, Music Box of Horrors, this Saturday

Music Box of Horrors movie marathon in Saturday The Music Box theater is bringing back their 24 hour horror movie marathon, Music Box of Horrors, this Saturday

Music Box of Horrors movie marathon in Saturday The Music Box theater is bringing back their 24 hour horror movie marathon, Music Box of Horrors, this Saturday

Music Box of Horrors movie marathon in Saturday The Music Box theater is bringing back their 24 hour horror movie marathon, Music Box of Horrors, this Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Music Box theater is bringing back their 24 hour horror movie marathon, Music Box of Horrors, this Saturday.

The marathon begins at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event also features special guests, giveaways, vendors and more. Click here for more information and a schedule of movies.