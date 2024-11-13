I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim Talks

One year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning.

I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim Talks One year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning.

I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim Talks One year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning.

I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim Talks One year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning.

The I-Team also uncovers revealing new details from the official accident investigation and questions about rider safety, Thursday at 10 p.m.