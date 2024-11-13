24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim Talks

Chuck Goudie Image
ByChuck Goudie WLS logo
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 2:01AM
I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim Talks
I-Team Exclusive: CTA Train Crash Victim TalksOne year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning. 

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One year after the worst CTA train crash in recent history, a passenger talks about what he went through that fateful morning.

The I-Team also uncovers revealing new details from the official accident investigation and questions about rider safety, Thursday at 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW