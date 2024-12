Simpson's car on display at Volo Car Museum

VOLO, Ill. (WLS) -- A real-life version of Homer Simpson's pink car is on display at the Volo Car Museum in the far northwest suburbs.

Tuesday marked 35 years since the iconic animated TV series debuted as a Christmas special.

Homer's car will be on display through New Year's Eve.