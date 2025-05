I-Team: Rats in Cars

The I-Team is exposing a growing rodent infestation causing serious damage to vehicles across Chicago.

The I-Team is exposing a growing rodent infestation causing serious damage to vehicles across Chicago.

The I-Team is exposing a growing rodent infestation causing serious damage to vehicles across Chicago.

The I-Team is exposing a growing rodent infestation causing serious damage to vehicles across Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team is exposing a growing rodent infestation causing serious damage to vehicles across Chicago.

The I-Team will look at the neighborhoods reporting the most rat problems and what you can do about it, Tuesday at 10 p.m.