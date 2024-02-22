She-Weld: Brooklyn blacksmith forges path for women artisans

She runs She-Weld, her studio based in Red Hook, Brooklyn, in a warehouse whose roots in blacksmithing go back to the 19th century.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn -- The art of blacksmithing is alive and well, and Marsha Trattner is one of the great keepers of the flame, forging a new path for women artisans.

Trattner has found countless practical applications for her art, and a diverse set of clients. You may well have tossed a coffee cup into one of her works, or gripped a beautiful handrail she forged into existence.

"It's literally hit the iron wall while it's hot, you can transform it just by heating it up and hammering on it. It's like a natural growth. The forms often mimic nature, as well," Trattner said. "Blacksmithing is a very physical thing, but it's also relaxing in a strange way."

She explains in the video from ABCs Localish.