Craving Kernels pops with a world of flavors

Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:14PM
Let your taste buds pop! Craving Kernels home to 80 popcorn flavors including a special mix for the Oscars.

TOMBALL, Texas -- A popcorn shop is mixing up the classic movie snack. Craving Kernels houses more than 80 handmade flavors.

"We really got a flavor for just about every palate," Co-owner Randy Harmon said.

This year, they created a special mix for the Oscars, which features sparkling wine and black berry flavors.

The store also sparks nostalgia with old-school candy plus homemade fudge and ice cream.

"We want people to come in here and have fun, to have an experience," Co-owner Tracey Harmon said.

Click the video above to see the story, as told by ABC13 photojournalist Reggie Sadberry.

