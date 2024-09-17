Latina Executive Golf Organization encourages women to take a swing at networking on the course

The Latina Executive Golf Organization encourages and empowers women to take advantage of networking opportunities on the golf course.

The Latina Executive Golf Organization encourages and empowers women to take advantage of networking opportunities on the golf course.

The Latina Executive Golf Organization encourages and empowers women to take advantage of networking opportunities on the golf course.

The Latina Executive Golf Organization encourages and empowers women to take advantage of networking opportunities on the golf course.

CHICAGO -- The founder of the Latina Executive Golf Organization, Paola Meinzer, is empowering and encouraging women to take a swing at golf.

"I'm not a pro, FYI. I'm just a girl from Colombia that's having fun doing this," Meinzer said. "We have been underrepresented in that space, missing a lot of opportunities. So, part of my mission is to take all the barriers that come when it comes to thinking about golf. It's too expensive. It's a space for males. I don't belong there. I didn't grow up on the golf course. I don't know how to golf. So, I'm trying to show that it's not as intimidating as women think."

From Golfing with the Stars to a Mother's Day Par-Tee, Meinzer creates networking opportunities and fun golf events to engage women. Since beginning in 2021, between 400-500 women have participated in LexGolf events.

Never having golfed before, Ana Martinez is now a regular participant, and shared how the program has benefitted her.

"From golf, I've learned patience, lots of patience. I've also learned how to be better at networking," she said.

Luz Canino-Baker said it's a place where you can learn to be confident.

SEE ALSO: LIV Golf tournament brings elite golfers to Bolingbrook

"Everyone's watching; I mean, that takes a significant amount of courage. Just try it, and I know that you're going to get hooked," she said.

An immigrant from Colombia, Meinzer recognized the need to create a safe space for women like herself.

"I came as an adult to this country with a luggage full of dreams. Like many other immigrants, I took a step of faith. This is the land of opportunities. There is one thing that I always tell the girls, 'Let's not leave money on the green. It's fun, but it's also, 'let's talk about business. Let's talk about opportunities. Let's talk about how we can grow together and help each other,'" she said.

In 2021, Meinzer incorporated LexGolf as a business, and is currently working on becoming a non-profit organization.

For more on LexGolf, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/p/Latina-Executive-Golf-Organization-100083817018020.