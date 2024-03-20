Falafel taco is a delicious union of Middle East and Mexican flavors

MidEast Tacos fuses the flavors of Mexico and the Middle East in unique offerings like their delicious falafel taco.

SILVERLAKE, Calif. -- MidEast Tacos started as a pop-up restaurant near the USC campus, fusing two prominent Los Angeles cuisines, Mexican and Middle Eastern. Its popularity spurred the owners to establish a brick and mortar location.

"I wanted to do something different, something I grew up with in Los Angeles as an Armenian kid, and Mexican food and Mexican culture had a big inspiration in my personal life," said MidEast Taco chef and co-founder Armen Martirosyan.

The fusion concept offers steak and chicken kebab tacos and burritos alongside their signature falafel tacos.

"It's really great. The falafel, I would have eaten that just by itself, but it was great in the taco with all the combination of ingredients," said Tal Vigderson a guest from neighboring Los Feliz.

