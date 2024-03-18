WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Inspiring athletes take the 'Polar Plunge' for Special Olympics Pennsylvania

ByMatteo Iadonisi Localish logo
Monday, March 18, 2024 4:37PM
Inspiring athletes take the 'Polar Plunge' for Special Olympics PA
Inspiring athletes took the 'Polar Plunge' to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Pennsylvania!

PHILADELPHIA -- "I got involved with Special Olympics, finding something to do on a Saturday morning," said athlete Emmett Abdo from Philadelphia. "I do soccer, swimming, basketball, and tennis. And today, I'm taking the plunge."

Inspiring athletes like Abdo joined hundreds in braving the cold to fundraise for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

It was the ninth annual Philadelphia Polar Plunge, which took place at Citizens Bank Park.

On Day 1, teachers and students took the plunge inside the ballpark.

The next day, athletes, coaches, police officers, volunteers and more braved the cold at the corner of Citizens Bank Way and Pattison Avenue.

The event raised upwards of $400,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Special Olympics Pennsylvania, visit their website.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW