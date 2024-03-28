Star Wars March to May the 4th takes over the Empire State Building

Star Wars took over the Empire State Building with an out-of-this-world dynamic light show you'll have to see to believe.

Star Wars 'March to May the 4th' kicked off last week with all new product announcements, fan experiences, and a dynamic light show displayed on the facade of the Empire State Building.

Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen was on hand at the festivities for a special lighting ceremony alongside the infamous villain he portrays - Darth Vader.

New products were revealed during the special day including the Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot, a special collaboration with the Dairy Farmers of America for their TruMoo Star Wars Blue Milk and numerous collectibles, toys and gadgets that Star Wars fans of all ages will love.

Closing out the event, New Yorkers were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime dynamic light show on the Empire State Building. The five-minute spectacle highlighted iconic scenes from the Star Wars films and series featuring villains like Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Darth Maul and more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.

