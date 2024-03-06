Special guest Jesse Palmer reacts to 'Bachelor' Joey's Hometown dates | Playing the Field

This week on "Playing the Field" we recap the final four women's hometown dates on "The Bachelor," with help from a special guest.

This week on "Playing the Field" we recap the final four women's hometown dates on "The Bachelor," with help from a special guest.

This week on "Playing the Field" we recap the final four women's hometown dates on "The Bachelor," with help from a special guest.

This week on "Playing the Field" we recap the final four women's hometown dates on "The Bachelor," with help from a special guest.

This week on "Playing the Field" we recap the final four women's hometown dates on "The Bachelor."

Joey travels to the hometowns of Kelsey, Rachel, Daisy, and Maria. Ryan Field, alongside, Jennifer Matarese and Gina Sirico break down each date, the women's relationship with Joey, and how he fit in with their families.

Then, a very special guest joins us, the host of "The Bachelor" Jesse Palmer! He talks about Joey's mindset during hometowns, what led to Joey's latest breakup, and what we can expect coming up as this season moves closer to the finale.

We also get a look at how Jesse's life has changed since his time as "The Bachelor" 20 years ago. He's now happily married and a new dad! Jesse talks diaper duty, and how he makes his crazy schedule work.

Finally, we take a look ahead to Joey's Fantasy Suite dates in Mexico. Who will make the final two? Who sends Joey a secret note? Ryan, Jen, and Gina have their predictions.

Follow us now and never miss an episode!

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here