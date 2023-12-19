Car veers off Edens Expressway, crashes into Northbrook building, catches fire: officials

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook fire officials said one person was injured when a car veered off the Edens Expressway and slammed into a building Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the car was traveling eastbound when it swerved off the highway, crossed Frontage Road and crashed into the building in the 1800-block of Skokie Boulevard.

The car caught fire in the crash and was fully engulfed until Northbrook firefighters extinguished it. Fire damaged the exterior of the building, but the damage did not extend inside, fire officials said.

One person was injured and taken to Highland Park Hospital by ambulance for treatment in unknown condition.

Fire officials also said another vehicle was involved in the crash, but did not say how. It did not appear that anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

What caused the car to veer off the highway was not immediately clear. The incident remains under investigation.