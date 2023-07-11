Nostalgia is big business at Misfit Toys

You don't see these toys everyday. Misfit Toys specializes in vintage toys and collectibles that span decades. What would you pay for a toy from your childhood?

HOUSTON, Texas -- At Misfit Toys, you can find a variety of vintage toys from Transformers to Star Wars.

"Nostalgia is absolutely the elixir that people get in their blood when they come into a place like this," Owner Daniel Blackbird said.

The store specializes in horror toys and toys from the 1980's and 1990's.

"The price literally on vintage toys that are in the package or out of the package, as long as they are in good shape, just keep climbing" Blackbird said.

After being at their original location since June 2016, the owners recently moved to a bigger location to handle the growing inventory.

The new store is located at 3511 Houston Avenue in the Heights.