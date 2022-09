Virginia man tried to cash in a $600 lottery ticket - but he won a much larger prize

A Virginia man went to claim a $600 winning lottery ticket but instead got a big surprise. It turns out he actually won $1 million.

Velasquez opted for a one-time cash payment of nearly $760,000 -- that's before taxes.

He says he plans to use the money to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.