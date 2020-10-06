CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago is hosting a virtual town hall with election officials from across the area so people can get answers to their questions about everything from about mail-in voting and early voting to safety measures at the polls.
The town hall will be hosted by Terrell Brown. You can submit questions on the ABC 7 Facebook page.
It starts at 12:30 p.m. on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App.
RELATED: Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois and Indiana
Illinois Election 2020: Meet the Candidates
ABC 7 Chicago hosting voting virtual town hall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News