Politics

ABC 7 Chicago hosting voting virtual town hall

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago is hosting a virtual town hall with election officials from across the area so people can get answers to their questions about everything from about mail-in voting and early voting to safety measures at the polls.

The town hall will be hosted by Terrell Brown. You can submit questions on the ABC 7 Facebook page.

It starts at 12:30 p.m. on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App.

RELATED: Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois and Indiana

Illinois Election 2020: Meet the Candidates
