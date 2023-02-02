Chicago migrants moving into former Woodlawn elementary school Thursday: officials

City officials held a meeting about plans to move migrants into the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn, Chicago on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials confirmed Thursday morning that migrants would be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School in the Woodlawn neighborhood that day.

It was communicated to residents and elected officials Wednesday evening that the move-in would happen Thursday.

The number of migrants has yet to be determined.

Officials said they're committed to working with local and community organizations.

Prior to Thursday, confusion had continued over Chicago's plans to move migrants into the former elementary school.

The city initially said a public meeting planned for Saturday was canceled. But, it took place after all, with officials from several city agencies taking part.

The panelists assured residents there is a plan in place to keep the migrants and the community safe.

Luster 1st Deputy Officer of Community Engagement April Williams said 5,146 individuals have come from Texas and Colorado, but about 50 more are arriving per day.

Christine Riley with the Dept. of Family and Supportive Services said the shelter will operate seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

"They can stay in all day to receive services, case management, and they don't have to leave. The building will not be closed at any time," Riley said.

She added that residents may be discharged for violating any rules.

Third District Commander Roderick Watson also said they will start holding monthly meetings to discuss "everything that's going on in the community."

