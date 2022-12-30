Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms

Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot's office confirmed that a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.

Wadsworth Elementary on South Ellis will house about 100 migrants.

RELATED: Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations

Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said the mayor's decision ignores the local community. He released a statement, saying in part, "The mayor's office should have held a series of community meetings to gain community support. I urge the mayor to reverse course and listen to the residents of Woodlawn."

The mayor's office replied, saying, "The City continues to work with the County, State, local leaders, and community-based partners to explore all viable options for *temporary shelters."

EXPLAINER: What happens if 'Title 42' COVID asylum restrictions end?