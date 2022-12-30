WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 30, 2022 12:04AM
Wadsworth Elementary School to be used as temporary migrant shelter
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot's office confirmed that a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.

Wadsworth Elementary on South Ellis will house about 100 migrants.

RELATED: Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations

Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said the mayor's decision ignores the local community. He released a statement, saying in part, "The mayor's office should have held a series of community meetings to gain community support. I urge the mayor to reverse course and listen to the residents of Woodlawn."

The mayor's office replied, saying, "The City continues to work with the County, State, local leaders, and community-based partners to explore all viable options for *temporary shelters."

EXPLAINER: What happens if 'Title 42' COVID asylum restrictions end?

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW