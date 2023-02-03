Little Village meeting to discuss help for migrants moving into former Woodlawn school

A meeting in Little Village Friday afternoon will be held to discuss ways to help migrants who began moving into a former school in Woodlawn.

Friday, community members will gather to discuss ways to help migrants who are now staying at a shuttered school on the city's South Side.

The migrants arrived at the former Wadsworth Elementary Thursday and some people who live nearby are not happy about it.

Members of the Little Village Community Council want to step in and discuss efforts on how to get resources to the migrants.

Some residents in Woodlawn said they are opposed to those migrants moving in. In fact, two men stood in front of a bus they thought were carrying the migrants from getting to their shelter.

Thursday, officials moved a group of 250 migrants into a former school turned shelter in Woodlawn to live there indefinitely.

Residents there have taken a strong stance against the shelter, inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School, being constructed and used.

"They weren't transparent with the residents in the community, so we're not going to be transparent with them," Andre Smith, CEO of Chicago Against Violence, said. "They don't want to work with us, we're not working with them.

Earlier, buses dropped the migrants off at the shelter which is part of Chicago's response to the thousands that have arrived on more than 100 buses from Texas and Colorado since August.

Clergy at Concord Missionary Baptist Church welcomed the migrants Thursday night with a bilingual service.

The church is also offering to share its kitchen, internet resources, and community room for English classes.

Representatives from the Little Village Community Council said they have reached out to the mayor's office asking them to move the migrants into their community.

They feel it's better suited to meet the needs of the migrants. They plan to meet with members of the Woodlawn community to discuss options.