Food & Drink

Walmart Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says

EMBED <>More Videos

Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says

Tukwila, WA -- Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix has been recalled from Walmart stores nationwide.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Continental Mills, the company that makes the mix, issued the recall after finding cable fragments in some boxes.

No customers have found contaminated products and no injuries have been reported as of Saturday.

The FDA asks anyone who has purchased the pancake mix with the best by date of September 9, 2023, to throw it away or return it for a refund.

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers," the company wrote in a news release posted to the FDA website. "Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."

For more information, please call 1-800-578-7832.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallswafflesrecallu.s. & worldwalmartbreakfast
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New features coming to Chicago airports as travel returns
2 killed in Will County crash: ISP
CPS planning August start date for 2022-2023 school year
9 vehicles stolen from luxury dealership on NW Side, police say
2 dead in murder-suicide that prompted South Chicago SWAT response
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
Kids Oscars appreciation night being held at Chicago theater
Show More
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time
Gov. Pritzker announces plan to prevent deaths from opioid addiction
More TOP STORIES News