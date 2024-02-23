Ukraine war update: St. Nicholas Cathedral School marks 2 years since Russia invaded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The children of St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village held special events to mark two years since the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing war.

Those years have been punctuated by pain, not only for those fighting for their freedom but for fearful family watching from Chicago.

"We left the country because of the war. I'm here with my youngest daughter," said Nataliia Melnyk, a pre-school teacher and Ukrainian refugee.

Melnyk fled with her three children from Ukraine on the third day of fighting. She left her husband behind to fight Russian aggressors.

"We are happy to be here but we hope that one day I will have my family reunion," she said.

Her greatest wish is simple.

"Peace. One word. The most important word just became the most important word in our lives," she said.

More than 90 Ukrainian child refugees are enrolled at St. Nicholas, which is why Principal Anna Cirilli said it's essential to acknowledge these two years of brutal war.

"We're here today to pray for peace and to look evil in the eye and show them that they're not winning. All of the students that have come are successful here, they're happy, they're safe," Cirilli said.

And with kids holding candles lit, so too is the flame of love, peace and the hope for an end to the violence.

"This is the most important war since the Second World War in Europe, and the fundamentals of democracy and who we are as a nation are at stake," said U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley.

Congressman Quigley hopes a deal can be made for more humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Although Thursday was a somber day, it is clear the resilience of these children, so many of whom have come directly from Ukraine as refugees, is inspiring.