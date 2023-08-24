Ukraine Independence Day to be celebrated in Chicago with flag raising, sculpture unveiling

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Independence Day will be celebrated in Chicago Thursday with a flag raising and sculpture unveiling.

Teen from New York using sculpture to help those suffering in ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ukraine's Independence Day is being recognized Thursday in Chicago.

A Ukraine Flag ceremony will mark the nation's 32nd anniversary of independence Thursday afternoon.

A 13-year-old artist also showed off a sculpture.

On Thursday morning, the creator of a Ukraine-inspired sculpture talked about how his project is making waves.

Ryan Hirschhorn of New York created his sculpture years ago. Then, when the war in Ukraine broke out, he decided to use it for good, teaming up with Project C.U.R.E., the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies, to share it with others to raise money for Ukraine.

"I really decided that we have to do as much as we possibly can for them because these people are in such a state of need to a point where everybody should be helping," Hirschhorn said.

Hirschhorn calls the sculpture "The Hearts of Ukraine." It's one of three pieces, and has already raised over $100,000 for the country.

"This sculpture symbolize the spirit of Ukraine: Our hearts are open to all the world, and we want to live with peace with all people in the world," said Serhiy Koledov, consul general of Ukraine in Chicago.

The sculpture will be in Chicago for a couple of months, and sits outside the consulate general office on the Near North Side.