'Warm Line' offers mental health support for Illinoisans

This time of year can be a joyous time for many but for some the holidays can be a challenging time for those struggling with mental health.

"Warm Line" is a mental health hotline for people who just need to talk to someone, but it's not a dire situation.

Trenda Hedges is a manager of Wellness and Recovery Operations. She works with the "Warm Line" service. Hedges joined ABC 7 to talk about the hotline. It is peer-to-peer mental health hotline.

Any person in Illinois can call 866-359-7953 or if you would like to see a directory of known warmlines in your area, click here.

Also, if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available 24-7 through the new "9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline." All you have to do is dial t"988." You can also use that number to text or chat with a mental health professional.