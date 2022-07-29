Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency in Lifetime Fitness locker room

WARENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The city administrator for west suburban Warrenville has been charged with public indecency, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said John Coakley, 59, "knowingly performed an act of lewd exposure" while in the men's locker room at Lifetime Fitness in Warrenville last Sunday.

"The allegations in this case are disturbing and if proven true, the defendant will be held accountable for his actions" DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I thank the Warrenville Police Department for bringing this matter to our attention. I also thank Assistant State's Attorney Helen Kapas for her work on this case."

Thursday afternoon, a $2,000 personal recognizance arrest warrant was issued for Coakley, who turned himself in Friday morning, prosecutors said.

Coakley has been charged with one misdemeanor count of public indecency-lewd exposure. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 29.