CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer and a male suspect were injured Tuesday morning in an exchange of gunfire on the city's South Side.

Police said following a traffic stop, an officer from the 6th District was shot by a suspect around 11 a.m. in the 8700-block of South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The bullet struck his bulletproof vest, which took the brunt of the force. Police returned fire and struck the suspect, according to the CPD.

The officer was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson went to the hospital to visit him.

The suspect was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Officials at St. Ethelreda School, 8734 S. Paulina, said the school was placed on lockdown shortly before 11 a.m.

Since this was a police-involved shooting, investigators from Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency are also responding.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
