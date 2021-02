Long Grove bridge hit again for 13th time since reopening this summer

EMBED >More News Videos The iconic covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove is having a seriously rotten stroke of luck.

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A historic bridge in north suburban Long Grove has been hit by a truck more than a dozen times since it was repaired over the summer.Video from a nearby shop owner shows the latest incident Monday.The box truck ran into the north face of the bridge cover on Robert Parker Coffin Road. According to our news partners at the Daily Herald , officials say the damage to the bridge was not substantial.The Lake County Sheriff's Office says there have been 13 reports of similar crashes since the bridge reopened last August.