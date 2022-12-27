Retail operations temporarily halted at main Chicago post office after possible water main break

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at Chicago's Main Post Office told ABC7 that there has been a water main break in the South Loop building on Tuesday.
Frozen water could be seen on the stairs, which have been blocked off.
USPS officials said retail operations have been temporarily suspended for safety reasons as they assess the water damage.
Workers described a difficult situation with water covering the floors and only two bathrooms working in the entire building.