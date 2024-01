Letter lost in mail delivered to DeKalb family 80 years later

A letter that was lost in the mail in 1943 was recovered by the DeKalb post office and finally delivered to a family 80 years later.

DEKALB, Ill. -- A letter mailed 80 years ago was finally delivered to a family in DeKalb, Illinois, the day after Christmas.

Someone at the post office discovered the letter recently, WIFR reported. It had a street name, but no house number.

The letter was addressed to Louis and Lavena George.

A post office employee tracked down their daughter and gave her the letter.

Jeannette George said. everyone was "gobsmacked" by the discovery.