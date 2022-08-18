Wauconda High School student taken into custody after loaded handgun found, police say

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A student at a north suburban school was detained Thursday after being found with a loaded gun while at school, according to police.

Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School administration about a student with a possible weapon in the building.

The administration and the Wauconda Police School Resource Officer immediately took a student into custody. A loaded handgun was found when the student was searched, officials said.

Police said they determined there was no intended targeted violence toward any staff or students, and determined it was an isolated incident.

As a precaution, police conducted a safety search of the entire building with the help of the Kane County Explosive K-9. Wauconda police will also continue to provide extra patrols and a police presence at all Wauconda schools, officials said.

District 118 is also providing support services to any student in need.

Criminal charges are pending, police said.